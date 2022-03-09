ASOTIN — A 40-year-old Lewiston man arrested after a standoff with police entered not guilty pleas to multiple felony charges Monday, and remains in custody of the Asotin County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Brandon T. Eddins is charged with first-degree burglary with a firearm enhancement, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, stalking, and aiming or discharging a firearm or dangerous weapon.
He denied any wrongdoing at his arraignment before Judge Brooke Burns in Asotin County Superior Court.
Eddins was charged for unlawful possession of a firearm because of his criminal record. He is a felon, who was previously convicted of aggravated assault in Idaho, according to court documents.
Attorney Scott Chapman is representing Eddins, and Prosecutor Ben Nichols is handling the case on behalf of the state.