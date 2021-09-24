YAKIMA — The Washington State Patrol has posted an updated list of active cases of missing Indigenous persons, including 25 in Yakima County, as the agency continues to deal with technical issues related to the database.
Since mid-July, the Washington State Patrol had continued to link to its published list but hadn’t updated it every two weeks. The state patrol began updating it every two weeks early this summer after publishing the list on a monthly basis since March.
A previous message on the agency’s Missing Indigenous Persons page said missing persons were being added to state patrol’s system but because of a technical issue, the agency was unable to provide an updated list. A new message says work continues to address technical issues with its missing person database, with the new list of missing Indigenous persons provided by the National Crime Information Center.
The 115 names on the new list, dated Monday, Sept. 20, include 25 women and men within the Yakama Nation and in Yakima County.
In Yakima County, that includes one case each with the Toppenish Police Department and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, two cases with the Yakima Police Department and 21 cases with the Yakama Nation Police Department.
Anyone with information about any of these cases should call the reporting agency. People may provide information anonymously by calling Yakima County Crime Stoppers at (800) 248-9980. Tips can be submitted online at www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
The FBI has jurisdiction to investigate all serious crimes involving Native Americans on tribal lands. Call the FBI at (206) 622-0460 or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.
Toppenish Police Department, 509-865-4355
* Roberta Jean Raines (also spelled Ranes), missing since April 14, 2002. She would be 39 today. Case number 17P2008.
Yakama Nation Police Department, 509-865-2933
* Dakota W. Comenout, missing since June 14. Dakota is 17. Case number 21-004203.
* Elias Chief Culps, missing since Oct. 29, 2018. He would be 27. Case number 19-009167.
* Adam Cavall George, missing since July 22, 2019. He would be 42 today. Case number 19-007228.
* Clayton George Gibson Jr., missing since June 25. He is 17. Case number 20-004012.
* Michael Eric Hansen, missing since Nov. 4, 2007. He would be 58. Case number 07-5617.
* Ira Earl Kahclamat, missing since May 4. He is 16. Case number 21-002763.
* Rosalita F. Longee, missing since Sept. 18, 2015. She would be 24. Case number 15-006682.
* Justin L. Mcconville, missing since Jan. 11, 2015. He would be 30. Case number 16-010019.
* Mattie Jaiden Mcconville, missing since July 5. Mattie is 15. Case number 21-005514.
* Earl Nicolas Patrick, missing since March 9, 2015. He would be 40 today. Case number 18-003294.
* Anthony “Tony” Colfax Peters, missing since June 1, 2014. He would be 63. Case number 15-006132.
* Daniel “Donnie” Temartz Sampson, missing since Oct. 30, 1994. He would be 98. Case number 944028.
* Roland Jack Spencer III, missing since May 25, 1984. He would be 40. Case number 405273.
* Alberta Faye Stahi, missing since May 25. Alberta is 16. Case number 21-003228.
* Shadow Dantes Maurice Starr, missing since July 4. Shadow is 14. Case number 21-003751.
* Tyler Jayce Marquise Starr, missing since July 31. Tyler is 15. Case number 21-005005.
* Daisy Mae Heath (previously known as Daisy Tallman), missing since late summer 1987. She would be 63. Case number 873732.
* Janessa Jane Villa, missing since Sept. 16. She is 15. Case number 21-005802.
* Karen Louise Johnley Wallahee, last seen in Harrah on Nov. 7, 1987. She would be 62. Case number 87-3486.
* Gracia Vivian Ina Wolfe, missing since Aug. 4. She is 16. Case number 21-005035.
* Ira Kennedy Yallup Sr., missing since May 20, 2010. He would be 58. Case number 75515.
Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, 509-574-2500
* Janice Marie Hannigan, missing since after she was discharged from the hospital on Christmas Eve, 1971. She would be 66. Case number 17C00300.
Yakima Police Department, 509-575-6200
* Eleanor Marie Trujillo, missing since Feb. 1, 1996. She would be 63. Case number 97-0062.
* Raymond Jimmy Hinus Watlamet, missing since June 9. He is 17. Case number 21Y020533.
