Webber International Richard Rodriguez jumps over Georgia Gwinnett Livingston Morris on his slide into second after throwing to first for a double play in an inning of game ten of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Monday.
Tennessee Wesleyan Dan Sayre tries to slide into third base as second baseman Josh Vaughan tries to tag him out in an inning of game nine of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Monday.
Tennessee Wesleyan Braxton Turner celebrates with teammates as he walks through the dugout following a home run against Bellevue in an inning of game nine of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Monday.
Bellivue players are reflected in the puddles of water laying on the tarp across Harris Field in a photo taken while holding the camera upside down at the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Sunday.
LSU Shreveport left fielder Cameron Lewis steal second base during the during game eleven of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Sunday.
Austin Johnson
LSU Shreveport left fielder Cameron Lewis steals third base like a professional thief during game eleven of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Sunday.
Austin Johnson
Southeastern short stop Jose Marcano makes a double play in the fifth inning during game eleven of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Sunday.
Austin Johnson
August Frank/Tribune
Tennessee Wesleyan right fielder Cayle Webster makes a catch against Bellevue in an inning of game nine of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Monday.
August Frank
Tennessee Wesleyan Evan Magill makes a catch against Bellevue in an inning of game nine of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Monday.
August Frank
August Frank
August Frank
Crew at row their vehicle around the outskirts of Harris Field ahead of the first game on day four of the NAIA World Series Monday.
August Frank/Tribune
The tarp is pulled off of Harris field ahead of the first game on day four of the NAIA World Series on Monday.
August Frank/Tribune
Grounds crew members lay down quick dry on the field nearby the Tennessee Wesleyan dugout ahead of the first game on day four of the NAIA World Series Monday.
August Frank/Tribune
The top-seeded Fire from Florida broke a ninth-inning tie with two homers in the top of the inning as they knocked off LSU Shreveport. It was 4-4 at the start of the ninth, but Southeastern's Jose Marcano broke the tie with a solo homer, then Brian Fuentes followed with a three-run shot.
> GAME 10: Webber International 11, Georgia Gwinnett 5
Webber International (Fla.) knocked out the defending champions in a loser-out game Monday afternoon.
> GAME 9: Tennessee Wesleyan 3, Bellevue 2
Tennessee Wesleyan's Braxton Turner smashed a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning, and that ended up being the difference in the Bulldogs' elimination win over Bellevue (Neb.). The Bruins' Alec Ackerman bashed a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to make it a one-run game, but Bellevue wasn't able to bring in any other runs.