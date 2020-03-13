Clarkston High School Principal Doug LaMunyan spoke to parents assembled outside the school about 1:20 p.m. today, letting them know an approximately hourlong lockdown due to an "outside threat" had been lifted and classes are resuming as usual for the day.
The Clarkston Police Department confirmed that Clarkston High School was in lockdown earlier this afternoon because of an “active, ongoing investigation.”
LaMunyan said other Clarkston schools were placed in "lockout," with all outside doors locked, during the same time as a precaution.