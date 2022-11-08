GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho State Police and Idaho County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a collision between a motorized bicycle and a pedestrian on Main Street in Riggins on Monday.
The investigation was turned over to the state police, who reported no further information about the incident.
Elsewhere in the county, the sheriff’s office made three drug-related felony arrests over the weekend.
Brett Hayball, 51, and Gretchen Hayball, 45, both homeless, were arrested Saturday at a camp outside of Slate Creek after deputies responded to a report of several camping violations.
Idaho County K9 Mic performed an open-air sniff of the Hayballs’ vehicle and alerted to the presence of drugs.
Brett Hayball was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of oxycodone, both felonies, and possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Gretchen Hayball was charged with criminal possession of a financial transaction card, possession of methamphetamine and possession of oxycodone, all felonies; and two misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Both are being held at the Idaho County Jail.
Also on Saturday, Melinda Marble, 34, of Missoula, Mont., was arrested after deputies noticed a vehicle parked at the boat ramps in the Kooskia area. The deputies stopped to make contact with the owner of the vehicle and detected the smell of marijuana.
Marble was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of mushrooms, marijuana and paraphernalia. She posted a $500 cash bond and was released from custody until an initial hearing in magistrate court Nov. 17.