Body camera footage from Michael Babino showing an incident of alleged assault, provided by the Pullman Police Department.

An Asotin County deputy who allegedly used excessive force while handling a DUI case has been charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault.

In addition, Deputy Michael C. Babino has been placed on unpaid leave while his case is pending in Asotin County District Court, according to Undersheriff Jody Brown. Columbia County Prosecutor Dale Slack recently filed the criminal charges after reviewing investigative reports from an outside agency.

