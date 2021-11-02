Lewiston voters approved a change to a strong mayor form of city government, and Dan Johnson will serve in that role.
Proposition 1, which asked if Lewiston should retain its councilor-manager system, was defeated, with 4,295 voting no and 3,650 voting yes in Tuesday's election.
In a separate vote for the strong major position, Johnson collected 4,000 votes (52.1 percent), followed by Wilson Boots with 2,466 votes (32.1 percent) and Bob Blakey with 1,212 votes (15.8 percent). The vote required the winning candidate to collect 50 percent, plus 1, of the votes, or there would have been a two-candidate runoff.
The change also means the Lewiston City Council will be made up of six members, and they were all voted in Tuesday night. The top three vote-getters -- Hannah Liedkie (4,202), Kassee Forsmann (3,750) and Kathy Schroeder (3,732) -- will serve four-year terms, while the next three vote-getters -- Jim Kleeburg (3,561), Rick Tousley (3,556) and Luke Blount (3,233) -- will serve two-year terms.
