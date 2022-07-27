Jason Kuzik has been given a conditional offer for Lewiston's top police job.
The next step in the process is to conduct a "thorough background check to include a visit to the City of Henderson by Lewiston Police Department staff," according to a Lewiston news release distributed this morning.
Kuzik is anticipated to begin his employment Oct. 3, according to the news release.
Kuzik was one of two candidates who interviewed for the position of chief of police July 18. He has worked at the Henderson Police Department in southern Nevada for 25 years.
"Both candidates are very qualified professional and interviewed well," Mayor Dan Johnson said in a written statement. "This was a difficult decision and I took into account all the feedback I received from community members, City Council and staff members, and others who participated in the process."
Johnson made the final decision on the hire but the Lewis-Clark Fraternal Order of Police also unanimously endorsed Kuzik last weekend.
Kuzik was in Lewiston July 18 for a meet-and-greet event with community members, as well as interviews. He said he wanted to move to Lewiston to take advantage of the outdoor opportunities and have four seasons during the year. His son attends Boise State University so the move would be closer to him. However, he also saw a good fit in the department and was impressed by how the police interact with the community and the support the community has for the department.
"I'm not just coming up here for any police chief job -- the community and the department, it matters," Kuzik said at the meet-and-greet event.
Kuzik will take over for Budd Hurd, who retired July 15. Capt. Jeff Klone is interim police chief, and was also a candidate for the full-time job before withdrawing.