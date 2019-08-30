Kmart announced today it is closing its Lewiston store, leaving the town without any general merchandise big-box stores.

“After careful review, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to close the Kmart store in Lewiston,” according to a statement issued by the company today.

The liquidation sale is set to begin in mid-September and the store is scheduled to close by mid-December.

Kmart  officials are encouraging their customers to shop on their online site after the brick and mortar store closes.

