A downward trend in coronavirus activity in December and January prompted Idaho Gov. Brad Little to move the state from Stage 2 to Stage 3 in its COVID-19 rebound plan today.
Generally the gathering size limitation will increase from 10 to 50 people with some exceptions such as religious and political gatherings and health care events like ones where COVID-19 vaccinations are administered.
Youth sporting activities are exempted too as long as they comply with spectator plans administered by the Idaho State Board of Education. Large events such as wedding and trade shows may qualify for exemptions if organizers confirm with local health districts the activities will follow physical distancing and hygiene protocols, Little said.
Restaurants, night clubs and bars will still be required to operate with seating only and masks will be mandatory at long-term care facilities. Businesses will be expected to use social distancing and follow sanitation recommendations, he said.
Even though Little loosened the precautions required in Idaho, he urged citizens to remain cautious.
"We must stay vigilant," he said. "Idaho is surrounded by states that have detected a much more contagious variant strain of COVID-19. We know that it is only a matter of time before we discover it right here in Idaho. Early indications are that the COVID-19 vaccination will protect you against the variant strains circulating in the United States now high lighting the need for Idahoans to choose to get vaccinated to protect lives, our health care system and our economy."
