Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced this morning that retired Lewis-Clark State College professor Lori McCann will fill the District 6 Idaho House of Representatives seat vacated by the recent resignation of Aaron von Ehlinger.
Von Ehlinger resigned over a sexual encounter with a teenage Legislative staffer that is the subject of a rape investigation by Boise police.
The governor's announcement did not explain how he came to choose McCann, who was not on the list of three candidates submitted by the district's Republican Central Committee. Those three people were Glen Baldwin, Robert Blair and Hannah Liedkie, but it was later discovered that a tabulation error was made and the list should have been Blair, Baldwin and McCann.
McCann has been a resident of Nez Perce County for 50 years. Her term begins today and will continue until the next general election when the term of office expires.
