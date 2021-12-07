L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity serves low-income residents of Nez Perce and Asotin counties by helping them build or improve a place they can call home. They welcome volunteers of varying interests to help them work toward the Habitat vision of “a world where everyone has a decent place to live.”
For more information or to sign up, visit l-cvalleyhabitat.volunteerhub.com or call (509) 860-4865.
Needs include:
- Administrative Office Receptionist — Answer phones and do light office work.
- Grant researcher and/or writer — Grant writing is a critical part of building homes for low-income individuals and families in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Training is available.
- Social Media Specialist — Create and schedule posts for L-C Valley Habitat’s various social media pages.
- Habitat ReStore — Looking for people with skills in electrical, basic carpentry or furniture repair. If you are a tinkerer and looking to get out of the house a few hours a week, this is the opportunity for you.
- The ReStore also needs help providing general customer assistance, stocking shelves with donations, or doing light cleaning. For anyone interested, staff can find a spot.
The WA-ID Volunteer Center, in the Lewiston Community Center at 1424 Main St., strives to provide individualized volunteer opportunities for those wishing to serve in Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin, Pomeroy, Moscow and the Orofino area. Information and other volunteer openings can be found at waidvolunteercenter.org or by calling (208) 746-7787.
Volunteer needs include:
- Companions — The Senior Companion program provides companionship and respite care to the elderly and disabled. It allows low-income senior volunteers an opportunity to assist those who need minor help to continue living independently. Senior Companions visit clients in their homes, but it is not an in-home care program. More information is on Page 9.
- AARP Tax Preparer — AARP Tax Aide Program needs volunteers to help prepare free basic tax returns for seniors and low-income individuals. No experience necessary; comfort working with computers helpful. Training and materials are provided.
- Tutors — America Reads needs tutors to help K-third-grade students become proficient readers. Volunteers need to be able to commit to at least an hour a week for the school year. Background check required.
- Food bank help — Volunteers are needed to re-pack frozen and dry foods for distribution. Front counter volunteers and drivers for morning food pickups also are needed.
- Meal sites — Volunteers are needed regular and substitute meal delivery drivers. A valid driver’s license and auto insurance are required.
- Opioid Information Instructors — Volunteers lead online classes through a Power Point-based curriculum and facilitate discussion based on audience questions regarding opioids, their use and their disposal. Training is provided
- Project Warmup — Crafters are needed to make hats, scarves, mittens and lap blankets (yarn is provided) and to help tie quilts. Completed items are donated to local nonprofit agencies.
- Medicare navigation — The State Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) program trains volunteers to assist local seniors with Medicare questions.
- Lewiston City Library — Volunteers needs include book shelving, gardening, homebound delivery, photography, technology tutoring, genealogy, tech lab, youth services and helping students with homework.
- Mobile Blood Drive Canteen — Volunteers serve refreshments to donors immediately following donations, help maintain a comfortable atmosphere, talk with donors and answer questions while observing the donors for possible adverse reactions.
- Disaster services — As the first responders of the American Red Cross, the Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers provide comfort and direct assistance to those affected by disaster as they begin the recovery process.
- Museum docents — Skills include meet-and-greet abilities, friendly personality and the ability to answer questions about the displays at the center. Training is provided.
Interlink Inc. is a nonprofit organization in Clarkston that matches community volunteers to people needing assistance to remain independent in their own homes. For information about becoming a volunteer, call (509) 751-9143. Volunteer applications and addition information also can be found online at interlinkvolunteers.org.
Current volunteer needs include:
- Drivers to take people to appointments; mileage is reimbursed.
- People who can do small home safety repairs.
- Someone to answer calls at the Interlink office.
- Envelope stuffers.
- People to conduct telephone surveys.
- Help with cabinetry and hanging large pictures and white boards.
Valley Meals on Wheels provides daily home-delivered meals to seniors, home-bound and special needs clients in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
If you or someone you know would benefit from in-home meal service, contact the office between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at (208) 799-5767 or by email at valleymeals@aol.com.
Golden Times publishes Volunteer Opportunities in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley monthly as a free public service. Area agencies may send information to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. All submissions are edited for brevity and clarity, and will run as space allows. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-6635. Deadline for the May edition is 5 p.m. April 15.