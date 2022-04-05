Aaron Loudenback is hoping to meet and serve the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley one foot at a time.
Loudenback is a private registered nurse who is contracted through Aging and Long Term Care – Southeastern Washington. He provides foot care services at the Valley Community Center in Clarkston two times a month on Thursdays. Appointments can be made by contacting him, at (253) 218-7091. Cost depends on qualifications based on each person’s age and residency.
Loudenback moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley from Tacoma after his wife got a job at Lewis-Clark State College. He spent 11 years at Evergreen Healthcare in Kirkland and was a hospice nurse. For foot care, he received training at Rainier Medical Center in Issaquah from a podiatrist.
“I’m a nurse by trade and I want to provide care the best way that I can to provide support to seniors,” he said.
MORE THAN A TREAT FOR THE FEET
Loudenback’s tools go beyond your average nail clippers to make sure clients’ nails and feet are well nurtured. He trims clients’ nails, files calluses and wraps up by applying moisturizer and giving clients a quick foot massage. He also assesses feet for any medical problems. If he sees an issue, he refers the person to their physician or podiatrist.
Oftentimes, feet can get neglected because, as people age, it becomes more difficult to bend down to do the job themselves.
“It’s really important to care for your feet,” Loudenback said. “If someone can’t reach their feet this program lets someone else do that.”
Neglecting foot care can lead to issues with walking, he said, which will make it harder for people to tend to their overall health.
The danger of losing mobility isn’t lost on Mary Lou Gregory.
“I like being a part of things that will help me keep active,” she said.
She decided to see Loudenback for the first time in February after meeting him at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Lewiston, where they both attend. She usually can clip her nails herself, a sore shoulder made the task difficult this winter.
Loudenback sat in a swivel chair to make sure he could get to all sides of Gregory’s feet.
When he got to the final step of moisturizing and massaging, Gregory commented on how good it felt. She recommends Loudenback’s foot service to others.
NEW CLIENTS WELCOME
Most of the patients Loudenback has are from Asotin County, but the service is open to Lewiston residents as well.
“I think it takes a while for word to get around,” he said.
The previous nurse retired, then the pandemic hit so for the last two years people have been finding other ways to care for their feet.
Cancellations and last-minute changes are part of the job, Loudenback said, and nurses need to be flexible, which is how he earned the nickname “Nurse Gumby,” based on the claymation character.
“What you think you’re going to do in the morning might change a few hours in,” he said.
To minimize missed appointments, he gives clients a reminder call the day before their appointments.
For Heather Estes, executive director and office manager of the Valley Community Center, having Loudenback as well as one other nurse available once or twice a month helps her provide a much needed service to residents in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. She said she receives a few calls a week requesting foot care.
“When Aaron came to me I was so thrilled to be able to refer those individuals,” she said. “I just didn’t have a lot of options for clients.”
Estes retired in 2019 from nursing and has been working at the Valley Community Center since then. She said it’s hard to get a nurse who wants to do foot care for seniors.
For Loudenback, it’s about providing care and service to people.
“It’s what I consider my calling,” he said.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Foot care with RN Aaron Loudenback
WHEN: Two Thursdays per month, by appointment.
WHERE: Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
APPOINTMENTS: Call (253) 218-7091.