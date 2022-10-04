Killing the mood

Elderly hands.

 August Frank/Golden Times

High blood pressure, diabetes and other age-related health issues are concerns that commonly come up when senior patients visit their health-care providers. But one topic — sexual health — tends to be overlooked.

According to a recent analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more seniors might want to have those conversations. Data showed the rate of sexually transmitted infections, including HIV, are increasing in people 55 and older faster than among any other group.

