A how-to on traveling with Fido

Hazel Christiansen

I can hardly remember a time in my life that wasn’t shared with a dog. Each taught me something valuable.

The first dog I can recall was a tiny, spotted, smooth-coated terrier. She’d been abandoned when, behind on rent, some folks fled a house leaving her behind. Dad brought her home, where she rescued me from a summer of boredom. She actually seemed to enjoy letting herself be dressed in baby clothes and pushed around the neighborhood in a baby carriage. She taught me that not everyone will value the same thing. My memory of her is a treasure.

Tags

Recommended for you