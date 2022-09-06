I can hardly remember a time in my life that wasn’t shared with a dog. Each taught me something valuable.
The first dog I can recall was a tiny, spotted, smooth-coated terrier. She’d been abandoned when, behind on rent, some folks fled a house leaving her behind. Dad brought her home, where she rescued me from a summer of boredom. She actually seemed to enjoy letting herself be dressed in baby clothes and pushed around the neighborhood in a baby carriage. She taught me that not everyone will value the same thing. My memory of her is a treasure.
Some years later, near my mother’s birthday, I lamented not having enough to buy her a special gift. She’d longed for a chihuahua. Because so many years have passed since, total circumstance is forgotten, but a teacher at my school had a litter of pups from a line of champions. She let me “buy” a puppy for the exact amount of change in my pocket. She helped me make a card, and Mom got to pick out a male chihuahua that was the color of dark chocolate.
I learned that generosity and kindness spreads like ripples in a pond. I couldn’t have guessed that this little dog would open the gates to many hours in the study of dogs, a career in their care, and now I get to share that knowledge. I will never forget that teacher’s name, or all that she gifted me. Thank you, Mrs. Honschell.
I married into a family of dog show professionals who raised poodles and cockers. My soon-to-be husband brought me my first poodle. It was an elegant silver miniature escape artist who became efficient advertisement for my grooming business. This dog and my mother-in-law, Dorothy Christiansen, taught me the thrill of independence.
My son gifted his German wirehaired pointer hunting dog to his father. Because of her tremendous intellect, she became my husband’s unofficial service dog. Near the end of her eighteen years, she suffered from hip dysplasia. Gray muzzled, nearly unable to walk, and needing assistance, she taught me that the aged may be an inconvenience but it’s not an end to love.
It took me some time to grieve before I got my first papillon. I’d admired the breed for years. I named her “Joy” because I needed something in my life, and she didn’t fail to bring it.
To help her overcome shyness, we took walks where there were others present. Soon I realized that before she’d arrived, I’d allowed myself to become isolated. This dog made me remember that exercise can be fun.
Puppies do so many things that make me laugh. I learned that it’s okay to act a little silly sometimes. She also taught me that different dogs, like people, are motivated by different things. The best way to train is by figuring out how each learns best.
Taking care of a show dog means you provide the best nutrition, take care of their skin and coat, and keep them in good physical condition. The lesson here for all of us is that if you want to look and feel your best, you have to put in a little effort.
Old dogs can and do learn new tricks. So, don’t be afraid to try something new — take a class, take a risk, seek out a new adventure.
So, now you can tell me your best dog stories. Who knows, they might show up in print.
