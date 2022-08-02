More people are using cannabis than ever for recreation and medicinal purposes. Among those users, adults older than 50 and seniors 65 and up saw some of the biggest increases in use over the past two decades.

According to an analysis of Washington residents published last year, one of the groups with the biggest increase in usage was people older than 50. Another found adults 65 and older saw some of the biggest increases, though they were less likely overall to use cannabis.

