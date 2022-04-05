April 23
Bud Koenig, 90
Duane “Bud” Koenig was born in 1932 in Billings Mont., the middle child of William and Beatrice (MaBea) Koenig.
His family moved to Clarkston when he was 10, and Bud graduated from Clarkston High School in 1950. He was a member of the National Guard, and served during the Korean War in Germany.
After returning home, he started a family. He worked for Potlatch No. 1 Federal Credit Union in Lewiston. He then moved to Seattle to work for Garrett/ANR Freight Lines, where he met and married Cristina Dunn in 1977.
They took early retirement in 1990, and in 1998, moved back to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to be near family. Bud enjoys woodworking projects around the house, hosting holiday family dinners, and playing cards into the wee hours of the morning. He has one son, two daughters, six grandsons, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
April 28
Dorothy Anderson, 90
Dorothy Anderson of Lewiston was born in 1932.
She married Jim Anderson in 1950. Together, then ran the Lewiston Speed Way with their five children, Dan, Mick, Terri, Shelli and Larry.
Dorothy worked at Orchard Lanes and Strike and Spare, where she made lifelong friends. She has been blessed by her five kids and many grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids.
An open-house celebration is planned for 1-4 p.m. April 30 at Hereth Park in Lewiston.
