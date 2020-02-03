This story was published in the Feb. 3, 1973, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
BOISE — State Sen. Mike P. Mitchell, D-Lewlston, said he expects a resolution calling for federal funding of a new bridge between Lewiston and Clarkston to emerge from printing Monday.
Virtually the same measure — calling for a $9-million federal appropriation for a second Lewiston-Clarkston bridge at South Way — is currently before the Washington State Legislature.
The resolution is a formal joint request to Congress by the two state legislatures asking that the federal government pay the total cost of the bridge. U.S. Sen. Warren G. Magnuson had requested the action by the two legislatures to aid him in presenting the case for the bridge before Congress.
Mitchell said Friday he has been working closely with State Sen. Hubert Donohue, D-Dayton, whose legislative district includes Clarkston. The Lewiston legislator said he will contact Donohue by phone as soon as the Idaho bill is printed and see what reactions he might expect on the measure. The Washington version of the bi-state appeal for funds is farther along in the legislative process.
The Washington version was receiving favorable comment earlier this week at Olympia, primarily because the new bridge would not involve state funding. Mitchell said he anticipates a similar reaction in the Idaho Legislature for the same reason. He said he will ask that the bill be assigned to the Senate State Affairs Committee.
Assuming the Senate passes the measure, it will then go to the House, where Rep. Bruce Sweeney, D-Lewiston, plans to advocate its passage.
Mitchell said he and Donohue will keep in close contact as the resolution advances through the two legislatures, “because we want this to be a united effort between the two states.”
Mitchell also plans to ask Idaho Gov. Cecil D. Andrus to endorse the measure, although the governor’s signature is not required on a resolution. The senator will also ask Andrus to contact Washington Gov. Dan Evans to inform him that the Idaho executive branch backs the measure in the hope that Evans will add his moral support to the eventual try for congressional funds.
Mitchell said this is the first time in his legislative experience that the two state legislatures have cooperated so closely on a mutual undertaking and called it “an example of the cooperation that is possible between the two states.”