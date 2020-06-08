VATICAN CITY — Pope John Paul II urged a weary President Reagan on Monday to “step forward at this crucial moment in history” to work for world peace.
In remarks following a 50-minute audience between Reagan and the pope, both targets of assassination attempts last year, the pontiff also said the “grave crisis” in Lebanon merits world attention “because of the danger it contains of further provocation in the Middle East, with immense consequences for world peace.”
Reagan, describing his 10-day European tour as a “pilgrimage for peace,” pledged “to do everything possible ... to help bring a real lasting peace throughout the world.”
Then the president — just past the midpoint of his journey — flew to London for a two-day visit.
During his seven-hour stay in Italy, the president also held a surprise meeting with the seven Italian police commandos who rescued U.S. Brig. Gen. James L. Dozier from Red Brigade kidnappers. Reagan promised them an American award for their courage.
The meeting occurred at Prime Minister Giovanni Spadolini’s downtown office after Reagan had paid tribute to Italy’s “integrity in the face of terrorism” in a speech at a luncheon hosted by Italian President Sandro Pertini at the Quirinal Palace.
This story was published in the June 8, 1982, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.