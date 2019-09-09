Orofino, Sept. 8 — Orofino high school broke all previous enrollment records this week when 215 students flocked back to classes. Superintendent Wallace B. Webster said today last year’s peak enrollment was only 207.
The elementary grades also are believed to have set an attendance record, with 413 registered on the opening day of school Tuesday.
Eighth grade enrollment jumped from 36 last year to 80 this fall, and in the seventh grade, enrollment has increased from 42 last year to 62 at present.
Webster said bus transportation is being furnished at noon to seventh and eighth grade pupils living at Ahsahka, Banner, Riverside and Peck. The pupils of these two grades attend half-day sessions in the forenoons while seventh and eighth grade pupils from Orofino go to school in the afternoons.
The half-day arrangement will end, Webster said, as soon as a new classroom building now under construction is completed.
This story was published in the Sept. 9, 1949, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.