WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy’s top brass bowed to complaints from the ranks and the nostalgia of nearly every old salt Monday by authorizing a return to the traditional uniform of bell bottoms, jumpers and floppy white hats for sailors in the lowest four grades.

The decision by Adm. James Holloway, chief of naval operations, effectively reverses the dress code decreed by his predecessor, Adm. Elmo Zumwalt Jr., that put every enlisted man in the coat, white shirt, tie and peaked hat previously worn only by the ranks of chief petty officer and above.

