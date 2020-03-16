NEW YORK (AP) — Lewiston High School’s student newspaper, the Bengal’s Purr, was given the top award in the Columbia Scholastic Press Ass’n’s 44th annual newspaper — magazine contest, it was announced Friday.
The paper won medalist rating for printed newspapers in senior high schools of 1,001 to 1,500 students.
The award was one of two to Idaho high school newspapers. The other award went to the Chieftain of Pocatello High School, a first place rating among offset newspapers of senior high schools of 1,501 to 2,500 pupils.
Ranks are based on a 1,000-point system and the medalist rank is granted to publications selected from first place ratings for special consideration.
According to the Columbia Scholastic Press Ass’n, a branch of Columbia University, medalist rank is judged on intangible qualities that become evident to the judges which are characterized as the personality of the entry.
Not more than 10 percent of the top papers receive the medalist distinction. Approximately 1,900 high school papers in the nation compete for the award.
It was the second successive year the award was made to the Bengal’s Purr.
Co-editors are seniors Janet Brigham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Morton R. Brigham, 3519 13th St., and Janey Donat, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Darryl Donat, 610 Park Ave. The paper is printed at the job shop of the Lewiston Morning Tribune.
This story was published in the March 16, 1968, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.