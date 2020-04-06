This story was published in the April 6, 1997, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Matthew Morgan of Lewiston High School earned the highest overall score at the Idaho History Day Regional Competition March 22 at St. Stanislaus Tri-Parish School.
Nine area schools participated, with 142 students involved in approximately 80 projects. Morgan also earned the highest score in the ninth- through 12th-grade division and the $300 Senior Scholarship award with his project, “Will Rogers: The Cherokee Kid.”
The highest score in the fourth- and fifth-grade division went to the St. Stanislaus team of Kyle Peterson, Ben Littenaker and Ross Doherty for their project, “Battle of the Little Bighorn.”
The sixth- through eighth-grade division highest score, and first place in the junior division, went to the St. Stanislaus team of Katie Forsmann and Kristina Aram for their project, “Chinese Immigrants.”
First- and second-place winners are eligible to compete at the state level April 25 at Boise State University.
Other winners by category and division were:
Historical papers, youth: Jim Stuck, first; Kaitlin Coleman second; both of McSorley School. Junior division: Tiffany Ringold, McGhee School, first; Lana Duman, St. Stanislaus, second.
Performances, youth, individual: Nick Rooney, first, St. Stanislaus. Youth, group: Amy Dean, Elizabeth Dortch and Shanda Nygaard, first, McSorley. Janae Brewster, Megan McMinn, Erika Kinzer and Stephanie Mentch, second, Centennial.
Media, youth, individual: Amanda Dinges, first, St. Stanislaus. Youth, group: Michelle Norton and Morgan Colburn, first, St. Stanislaus. Tyler Thompson, Mike George and Dallas Herndon, second, McSorley.
Projects, youth, individual A: Ali Storey, first, St. Stanislaus. Angela Grossklaus, second, McSorley. Youth, individual B: Jean Ann Hopper, first, Centennial. Krisi Packer, second, Orchards.
Projects, junior individual: Kathryn Radakovich, first, St. Stanislaus. Kelley Riddle, second, St. Stanislaus.
Group projects, youth group A: Jenny Donahue and Katy Klamper, first, St, Stanislaus. Jesse DeAtley and Bailey Puckett, second, Centennial. Youth group B: Jill Tierney and Ashley Taylor, second, St. Stanislaus.
Group projects, junior: Kimberly Marx and Heather Coddington, second, Orchards.
The Idaho Council of Social Studies awarded $25 to teachers Toni Saleen and Margaret Duncan of the Lewiston School District Challenge Enrichment Program.