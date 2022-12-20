Lewis County elves wrap it up for Yule

This story was published in the Dec. 20, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Rain and snow showers mixed in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Snow will taper off and end in the evening but skies will remain cloudy overnight. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: December 20, 2022 @ 12:18 am
This story was published in the Dec. 20, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
CRAIGMONT — Forest Craft, Inc., Craigmont, Santa’s official elves of Lewis County, have completed this year’s commitments to the Jolly Gentleman: Enough Wood ’n’ Joy brand Idaho pine toys are now in shipment and in storage to supply orders as far away as Japan.
John Jasper, Nezperce, president and general manager of Idaho Woodcraft Sales, Inc., sales outlet for the manufacturing operation, said that Wood ’n’ Joy toys are sold in all of the 50 states and in foreign markets. Included are Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas and the Orient.
Established early in 1969, the firm is about to begin its seventh year of operation. During the first two and one half years, sales climbed to 100,000 of the simple white pine trucks and other small vehicles.
The first industry of its kind in Lewis County, the small manufacturing plant was established by community support plus grant received through the Clearwater Economic Development Association.
Beginning with about five employees including the management, the plant now employs from 15 to 22, in addition to management. Last year the operation added a payroll of about $100,000 to the area economy, Jasper said. The payroll goes to working housewives, young people getting started, semi-retired persons and breadwinners.
“We provide a year-round payroll in a community which once suffered drastically from winter inactivity,” said James Blewett, plant manager. “The principal materials, Idaho wood products, add in another way to the area economy,” Blewett pointed out. The plant uses white pine, red cedar and red fir, all from Idaho. Hot glue for the assembly is commercially purchased, as is the pre-finished dowelling used for axles, etc. It comes from Grand Rapids, Mich., one of the few outside-of-Idaho parts of the operation.
“We have added new lines as the opportunity was presented,” Blewett said. Among the newer items, he said, were ten different hobby kits introduced in 1975, containing toy parts with which the child can assemble his own toy.
The trick of making a manufacturing operation work in a small rural community wasn’t accomplished by mirrors, but by hard work, attention to detail and the establishment of a firm business relationship to the potential marketing field, Blewett maintains.
“We try for a good rapport with the community, too.” Blewett said.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.