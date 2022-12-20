Lewis County elves wrap it up for Yule

Melvin Shaull, shipping manager, assisted by Beverly Wyman, both of Culdesac, package Wood-’n’-Joy pinewood toys for shipment. This invoice will be for 1976 sales, destined for California markets.

This story was published in the Dec. 20, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

---

