This story was published in the Dec. 14, 1913, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Philadelphia, Dec. 13. — “The treatment of the Indian by the people of the United States is a disgrace to civilization and should cause us to blush before the world,” said Dr. Joseph K. Dixon in an address last night.
Dr. Dixon spent six months as head of the Rodman Wanamaker expedition, visiting the various tribes of the country.
“I feel that I have changed the destiny of the Indian race,” he said. “The Indian has hitherto been driven back and robbed by the white man. Even the opportunity to earn a livelihood has been taken away from him. I think our expedition has paved the way to clear the clouds of suspicion.
“The condition among the majority of Indians is deplorable and the government at Washington is kept in ignorance of it. A tribe called the Jicarilla Apaches is starving to death on the top of the continental divide in New Mexico. For several months before I visited them they had had nothing to eat but stewed pine bark. There are 700 in the tribe and at the rate they are dying they will become extinct in 14 years.”