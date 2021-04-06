This story was published in the April 6, 1968, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
BOISE (AP) — Idaho citizens were urged Friday to “pay honor to Dr. King in any manner they deem fitting” and flags on all state buildings were ordered to be flown at half staff on Sunday.
Lt. Gov. Jack Murphy, acting Idaho chief executive in the absence of Gov. Don W. Samuelson, who is in Japan, ordered lowering of flags on state buildings in conformance with President Johnson’s proclamation of Sunday as a day of mourning.
The action was taken to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, the victim of an assassin’s bullet at Memphis, Tenn.
Murphy sent a telegram of condolence to King’s widow.
He called the assassination “a dismal mark against American history.”
“I share,” he added, “the deep felt regrets and sadness of millions of others over this senseless, shocking act. Violence and contempt for law and order have become the sign of the times.
“Dr. King died for the cause he believed in and which he had advanced so much. Now more than ever it is time for men of good will to prevail and to pursue a peaceful course to achieve justice and equality.”
Sen. Frank Church, D-Idaho, said the division in this country is not between the black and white races but “between good men and bad.”
In the assassination of King, he said, “a good man, who was black, was foully murdered by a bad man, believed to be white.”
“From this martyrdom,” he added, “good men, black and white together, must pledge themselves anew to the Christian principles for which Martin Luther King gave his life.
“Otherwise, the bad men, whatever their color, will prevail and we shall come to catastrophe — all to be plunged into a blood bath of hate.”