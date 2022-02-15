This story was published in the Feb. 15, 1952, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Bosco, part woolly dog and part plain dog, likes kids. He likes them so well he acts as though he thinks he is a kid, himself.
And the kids like Bosco.
When the David Bush family set up a children’s slide the other day at their home, 1122 14th Ave., Bosco came over with Virginia Brodin, 10, from the neighbor’s yard. Virginia lives with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Brodin — and Bosco — across the alley in the same block at 1123 N St.
When Danny Bush, 9; Craig Bush, 5; Christy Bush, 2½, and Virginia Brodin took their turns sliding down the slide, Bosco Brodin took his turn.
It surprised everyone, including Bosco, the way he climbed the ladder and came zipping down the slide just like everybody else — except that Bosco stands up and slides on all four feet.
Everybody laughed including Bosco if the way he barked and ran around to take his turn again could be called dog-laughing. Everybody, that is, except a strange cocker spaniel dog that happened to come by. This dog may like kids but he doesn’t think he’s one of them like Bosco does. He was very serious and perplexed over the way Bosco was enjoying himself.