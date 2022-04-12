This story was published in the April 12, 1912, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
It was suggested last night by one of a group in the crowd at the “Model City” tent at the carnival that Kempf, the inventor, in his new creation, “The Model Farm,” had not formed the conception of a Missouri farm in working out his mechanical picture else he would have provided .a dog somewhere in the landscape. A minute later there came the expression, “Yes, there is the dog.” And a sure enough dog, not entirely unlike the hound type, was found behind the girl feeding the chickens. It is new discoveries like these in the inspection of Kempf’s wonderful invention that make the visit one of constant interest, and revealing more and more the marvelous attention to detail the genius employed in working out his achievement. In the model farm, Mr. Kempf has disclosed also that sense of proportion which is the artist’s gift and the setting has also the atmosphere of a country, where a model farm would be possible. This farm is especially favored with water power for operating the feed mills the grain is being threshed by a machine, from the stack, operated by a stationary engine, while the plowing is being done with a traction. Perhaps the closest approach to realism is in the work of a header, horse-drawn, and the movements of the busy blacksmith at his forge. One critical observer noted the absence of a water wagon attending the thresher, but it was explained the farm is in a western dry state, with no necessity for a water wagon. The Model Farm adds wonderfully to the Kempf exhibit and provides an appetizer for the feast afforded in the Model City. Kempf’s city has had a boom since last fall and many new lines have been introduced, but that of principal interest is the Coney Island section. Here are merry-go-rounds, Ferris wheels, tight-rope walkers, etc., and a dancing pavilion, one lady noting that the dancers showed four distinct steps, including the Turkey trot. At a respectable distance from the throng, a diligent policeman is blindly walking his beat. The taxi-cab has also invaded Kempf’s world and he has put here and there little innovations that constantly bob up to further bring admiration for his achievement. “Kempf started on his work when but sixteen years of age,” said a gentlemanly spieler, “and he is rewarded today by presenting the greatest mechanical marvel of the age,” with which statement the crowd was willing to agree. It was now night in the Model City. Lights flashed from the skyscrapers. “Listen for the chimes and the pipe organ,” said the spieler, and the chimes and the pipe organ responded.
And the Model City is but one of the many fine attractions that are drawing throngs to the carnival each night. Nearby it is the Rucker museum where the daintiest little woman in the world keeps company with the fat boy who cheerfully tells you he weighs 643 pounds; where a negro paints handsome faces with toes; where glass-blowers display their art, and where a woman shows that even a snake can be loved.
The Leota, the Dixie Singers, the Backman Animals Shows, the Crazy House, the merry-go-round, the Ferris wheel, all were played strongly last night, while mid-way crowds were carrying poodle dogs and boxes of candy.
It had been feared a drenching rain of early evening would practically result in the closing the shows for the night, but instead with the clearing of the weather, the crowds moved to the “Great White Way,” and the attendance reached the big record of Wednesday night.
Tonight and tomorrow night witnesses the final exhibitions of the popular amusement center and great crowds are assured.