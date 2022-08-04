Federal government, salmon advocates agree to one-year extension of legal timeout

This April 11, 2018, file photo shows water moving through a spillway of the Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River near Almota, Wash.

 The Associated Press

The Biden administration and salmon advocates including the Nez Perce Tribe have agreed to extend by one year the legal timeout surrounding a long-running lawsuit over the harm federal dams cause to the threatened and endangered fish in the Columbia Basin.

The parties – which include the federal government as the defendant and the Nez Perce and other tribes, the state of Oregon and a coalition of fishing and environmental groups as plaintiffs – first agreed to a stay last October so they could seek a long-term solution to declining salmon and steelhead in the Snake and Columbia rivers. Now they are asking federal district court Judge Michael Simon, of Portland, to extend the stay to Aug. 31, 2023.

