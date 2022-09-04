What the end of the Pelosi era could cost California

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at the podium during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

 Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON, D.C. — California could be on the cusp of losing one of the most effective national political allies it’s ever had.

During two stints as House speaker, Nancy Pelosi quietly and relentlessly promoted progressive California-backed policies such as climate change, drought and healthcare.

Tags

Recommended for you