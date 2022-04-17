Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, right, talks with Army Col. Ian Palmer, left, commander of the 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, April 12 at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif. Brig. Gen. Curt Taylor, commander of the training center, is shown behind.
Army vehicles on the ridge, as soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, prepare to attack the enemy in the town nearby, during an early morning training exercise at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Lolita C. Baldor)
Brig. Gen. Curt Taylor, commander of the National Training Center walks with Army Secretary Christine Wormuth as they observe soldiers training that has taken lessons learned from the Russian war on Ukraine at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Lolita C. Baldor)
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth is surrounded by soldiers as she walks toward the fictional town of Ujen at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Lolita C. Baldor)
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, right, talks with Army Col. Ian Palmer, left, commander of the 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, April 12 at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif. Brig. Gen. Curt Taylor, commander of the training center, is shown behind.
AP Lolita C. Baldor
Army vehicles on the ridge, as soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, prepare to attack the enemy in the town nearby, during an early morning training exercise at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Lolita C. Baldor)
AP Lolita C. Baldor
Brig. Gen. Curt Taylor, commander of the National Training Center walks with Army Secretary Christine Wormuth as they observe soldiers training that has taken lessons learned from the Russian war on Ukraine at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Lolita C. Baldor)
AP Lolita C. Baldor
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth is surrounded by soldiers as she walks toward the fictional town of Ujen at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Lolita C. Baldor)
FORT IRWIN, Calif. — In the dusty California desert, U.S. Army trainers are already using lessons learned from Russia’s war against Ukraine as they prepare soldiers for future fights against a major adversary such as Russia or China.
The role players in this month’s exercise at the National Training Center speak Russian. The enemy force that controls the fictional town of Ujen is using a steady stream of social media posts to make false accusations against the American brigade preparing to attack.
In the coming weeks, the planned training scenario for the next brigade coming in will focus on how to battle an enemy willing to destroy a city with rocket and missile fire in order to conquer it.
If the images seem familiar, they are, playing out on televisions and websites worldwide right now as Russian forces pound Ukrainian cities with airstrikes, killing scores of civilians. The information war on social media has showcased impassioned nightly speeches by Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as Russian efforts to accuse Ukraine’s forces of faking mass killings in towns such as Bucha — massacres that the West blames on Moscow’s troops.
“I think right now the whole Army is really looking at what’s happening in Ukraine and trying to learn lessons,” said Army Secretary Christine Wormuth. Those lessons, she said, range from Russia’s equipment and logistics troubles to communications and use of the internet.
“The Russia-Ukraine experience is a very powerful illustration for our Army of how important the information domain is going to be,” said Wormuth, who spent two days at the training center in the Mojave Desert watching an Army brigade wage war against the fictional “Denovian” forces.
“We’ve been talking about that for about five years. But really seeing it and seeing the way Zelenskyy has been incredibly powerful. ... This is a world war that the actual world can see and watch in real time. ”
At the center, the commander, Brig. Gen. Curt Taylor, and his staff have ripped pages out of the Russian playbook to ensure that U.S. soldiers are ready to fight and win against a sophisticated near-peer enemy.