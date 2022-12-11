Study: Friction negligible in racially diverse counties

Dr. Suleman Lalani, a Pakistan-born Muslim, won election to the Texas state House in November from Fort Bend County, one of a growing number of counties with no racial majority.

 Diego Ramirez/Suleman Lalani via TNS

Some booming suburbs, many of them in the Sun Belt, are becoming as racially diverse as major coastal cities — and often with less racial conflict.

Sixty-nine counties, mostly in the South and West, had clear racial majorities in 2010 but lost them by last year, according to a Stateline analysis of census estimates. Nationwide, there are now 152 such counties where no racial group is more than half the population, up 33% since 2010.

