Another COVID-19 crisis: U.S. hospitals report suffering serious staffing shortage

Registered nurse Rachel Chamberlin, of Cornish, N.H., assists COVID-19 patient Fred Rutherford, of Claremont, N.H., in an isolation room at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, N.H., on Monday. Hospitals like this medical center, the largest in New Hampshire, are overflowing with severely ill, unvaccinated COVID-19 patients from northern New England. If he returns home, Rutherford said, he promises to get vaccinated and tell others to do so, too.