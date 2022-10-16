Is Alex Jones verdict the death of disinformation? Unlikely

Infowars founder Alex Jones takes the witness stand Sept. 22 to testify at the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn. 

 AP Tyler Sizemore

Analysis

NEW YORK — A Connecticut jury’s ruling last week ordering Alex Jones to pay $965 million to parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims he maligned was heartening for people disgusted by the muck of disinformation.

Tags

Recommended for you