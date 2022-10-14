Today is Friday, Oct. 14, the 287th day of 2022. There are 78 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 14, 1964, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was named winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.
Also on this date:
In 1066, Normans under William the Conqueror defeated the English at the Battle of Hastings.
In 1586, Mary, Queen of Scots, went on trial in England, accused of commit-ting treason against Queen Elizabeth I. (Mary was beheaded in February 1587.)
In 1933, Nazi Germany announced it was withdrawing from the League of Nations.
In 1939, a German U-boat torpedoed and sank the HMS Royal Oak, a British battleship anchored at Scapa Flow in Scotland’s Orkney Islands; 833 of the more than 1,200 men aboard were killed.
In 1947, U.S. Air Force Capt. Charles E. (“Chuck”) Yeager became the first test pilot to break the sound barrier as he flew the experimental Bell XS-1 (later X-1) rocket plane over Muroc Dry Lake in California.
Fun fact
There are more than 150 types of pumpkins in the world today.
Fitness factoids
1. Leafy green vegetables, nuts, berries, tea, coffee and oily fish can help improve memory.
2. Regular exercise boosts the growth of brain cells and the production of neuro-transmitters.
3. Meditation, stress reduction and keeping up a good network of social relationships all have been shown to stave off the effects of aging on the brain.
Trending words
“Mnemonic:” adjective; (nih-MAH-nik). Definition: Assisting or intended to assist memory, or of or relating to a technique for improving one’s memory.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Classical pianist Gary Graffman is 94. Movie director Carroll Ballard is 85. Country singer Melba Montgomery is 85. Former White House counsel John W. Dean III is 84. Fashion designer Ralph Lauren is 83. Singer Sir Cliff Richard is 82. Singer-musician Justin Hayward (The Moody Blues) is 76. Actor Greg Evigan is 69. TV personality Arleen Sorkin is 67. World Golf Hall of Famer Beth Daniel is 66. Singer-musician Thomas Dolby is 64. Actor Lori Petty is 59. Former MLB player and manager Joe Girardi is 58. Actor Steve Coogan is 57. Singer Karyn White is 57. Actor Edward Kerr is 56. Actor Jon Seda is 52. Country singer Natalie Maines (The Chicks) is 48. Actor-singer Shaznay Lewis (All Saints) is 47. Actor Stephen Hill is 46. Singer Usher is 44. TV personality Stacy Keibler is 43. Actor Ben Whishaw is 42. Actor Jordan Brower is 41. Director Benh Zeitlin is 40. Actor Skyler Shaye is 36. Actor-comedian Jay Pharoah is 35. Actor Max Thieriot is 34.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
