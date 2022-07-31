Today is Sunday, July 31, the 212th day of 2022. There are 153 days left in the year.
Today in history
Today is Sunday, July 31, the 212th day of 2022. There are 153 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 31, 1777, during the Revolutionary War, the Marquis de Lafayette, a 19-year-old French nobleman, was made a major-general in the American Continental Army.
Also on this date:
In 1919, Germany’s Weimar Constitution was adopted by the republic’s National Assembly.
In 1945, Pierre Laval, premier of the pro-Nazi Vichy government, surrendered to U.S. authorities in Austria; he was turned over to France, which later tried and executed him.
In 1953, Sen. Robert A. Taft of Ohio, known as “Mr. Republican,” died in New York at age 63.
In 1970, “The Huntley-Brinkley Report” came to an end after nearly 14 years as co-anchor Chet Huntley signed off for the last time; the broadcast was renamed “NBC Nightly News.”
In 1971, Apollo 15 crew members David Scott and James Irwin became the first astronauts to use a lunar rover on the surface of the moon.
Fun fact
It is estimated crocodiles have a lifespan of 70-100 years.
Just for laughs
My husband and I laugh at how competitive we are.
But I laugh more.
Trending words
“Extradite:” verb; (EK-struh-dyte). Definition: To send a person accused of a crime to the state or country that has jurisdiction to try them for that crime.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Don Murray is 93. Jazz composer-musician Kenny Burrell is 91. Actor France Nuyen is 83. Actor Susan Flannery is 83. Singer Lobo is 78. Actor Geraldine Chaplin is 78. Former movie studio executive Sherry Lansing is 78. Singer Gary Lewis is 77. Actor Lane Davies is 72. Actor Susan Wooldridge is 72. International Tennis Hall of Famer Evonne Goolagong Cawley is 71. Actor Barry Van Dyke is 71. Actor Alan Autry is 70. Jazz composer-musician Michael Wolff is 70. Actor James Read is 69. Actor Michael Biehn is 66. Rock singer-musician Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets) is 65. Actor Dirk Blocker is 65. Entrepreneur Mark Cuban is 64. Rock musician Bill Berry is 64. Actor Wally Kurth is 64. Actor Wesley Snipes is 60. Country singer Chad Brock is 59. Musician Fatboy Slim is 59. Rock musician Jim Corr is 58. Author J.K. Rowling is 57. Actor Dean Cain is 56. Actor Jim True-Frost is 56. Actor Ben Chaplin is 53. Actor Loren Dean is 53. Actor Eve Best is 51. Actor Annie Parisse is 47. Actor Robert Telfer is 45. Country singer-musician Zac Brown is 44. Actor-producer-writer B.J. Novak is 43. Actor Eric Lively is 41. Singer Shannon Curfman is 37. NHL center Evgeni Malkin is 36. Hip-hop artist Lil Uzi Vert is 28. Actor Reese Hartwig is 24. Actor Rico Rodriguez is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.