Today is Sunday, Nov. 28, the 332nd day of 2021. There are 33 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 28, 1942, fire engulfed the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston, killing 492 people in the deadliest nightclub blaze ever. (The cause of the rapidly spreading fire, which began in the basement, is in dispute; one theory is that a busboy accidentally ignited an artificial palm tree while using a lighted match to fix a light bulb.)
Also on this date:
In 1859, American author Washington Irving died in present-day Tarrytown, N.Y., at age 76.
In 1919, American-born Lady Astor was elected the first female member of the British Parliament.
In 1961, Ernie Davis of Syracuse University became the first African-American to be named winner of the Heisman Trophy.
In 1964, the United States launched the space probe Mariner 4 on a course toward Mars, which it flew past in July 1965, sending back pictures of the red planet.
Fun fact
The origin of upper case and lower case comes from printing presses which manually set letters. Small letters, which were used the majority of the time, were kept in the lower, easier to access case. Where as the large letters were kept in the upper case.
Just for laughs
I got my COVID test today, it says 50. What does that mean?
Also, my IQ test came back positive.
Trending words
“Jovial:” adjective; (JOH-vee-ul). Definition: Markedly good-humored: describes people and things that are cheerful or full of joy.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Recording executive Berry Gordy Jr. is 92. Former Sen. Gary Hart, D-Colo., is 85. Former U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is 84. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 81. Singer Randy Newman is 78. CBS News correspondent Susan Spencer is 75. Movie director Joe Dante is 74. Former “Late Show” orchestra leader Paul Shaffer is 72. Actor Ed Harris is 71. Former NASA astronaut Barbara Morgan is 70. Actor S. Epatha Merkerson is 69. Former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff is 68. Country singer Kristine Arnold (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 65. Actor Judd Nelson is 62. Actor Jane Sibbett is 59. Comedian Jon Stewart is 59. Actor Garcelle Beauvais is 55. Actor/comedian Stephnie Weir is 54. Actor Malcolm Goodwin is 46. Actor Ryan Kwanten is 45. Actor Aimee Garcia is 43. Rapper Chamillionaire is 42. Actor Daniel Henney is 42. Rock musician Rostam Batmanglij is 38. Rock singer-keyboardist Tyler Glenn (Neon Trees) is 38. Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead is 37. R&B singer Trey Songz is 37. NHL goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is 37. Actor Scarlett Pomers is 33. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray is 28.
