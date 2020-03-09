Today is Monday, March 9, the 69th day of 2020. There are 297 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 9, 1945, during World War II, U.S. B-29 bombers began launching incendiary bomb attacks against Tokyo, resulting in an estimated 100,000 deaths.
Also on this date:
- In 1841, the U.S. Supreme Court, in United States v. The Amistad, ruled 7-1 in favor of a group of illegally enslaved Africans who were captured off the U.S. coast after seizing control of a Spanish schooner, La Amistad; the justices ruled that the Africans should be set free.
- In 1916, more than 400 Mexican raiders led by Pancho Villa attacked Columbus, N.M., killing 18 Americans. ... During the First World War, Germany declared war on Portugal.
- In 1959, Mattel’s Barbie doll, created by Ruth Handler, made its public debut at the American International Toy Fair in New York.
Fun fact
A survey found 2 in 3 people have named their car. Some of the top car names are: the Beast, Silver Bullet, Lucy and Batmobile.
These three tweets
1. I gained three pounds last weekend, and I’m fairly certain the switch to daylight saving time has something to do with it.
@TheBoydP
2. Not to brag, but I used hand soap before it was trending.
@EmissaryKerry
3. [6 month dentist visit.]
Dentist: How often do you floss?
Me: Every 6 months.
@BoogTweets
Trending words
“Filch:” verb; (FILCH). Definition: To steal secretly or casually.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Sen. James L. Buckley, Conservative-N.Y., is 97. Singer Lloyd Price is 87. Actress Joyce Van Patten is 86. Country singer Mickey Gilley is 84. Actress Trish Van Devere is 79. Singer-musician John Cale (The Velvet Underground) is 78. Singer Mark Lindsay (Paul Revere and the Raiders) is 78. Rock musician Robin Trower is 75. Singer Jeffrey Osborne is 72. Country musician Jimmie Fadden (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 72. Magazine editor Michael Kinsley is 69. TV newscaster Faith Daniels is 63. Actress Linda Fiorentino is 62. Rock musician Shannon Leto (30 Seconds to Mars) is 50. Actor Emmanuel Lewis is 49. Actress Jean Louisa Kelly is 48. Actor Kerr Smith is 48. Actor Oscar Isaac is 41. Rapper Chingy is 40. Actor Matthew Gray Gubler is 40. Rock musician Chad Gilbert (New Found Glory) is 39. NHL defenseman Brent Burns is 35. Actress Brittany Snow is 34. Rapper Bow Wow is 33. Rapper YG is 30. Actor Luis Armand Garcia is 28. Actress Cierra Ramirez is 25.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.