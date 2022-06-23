Today is Thursday, June 23, the 174th day of 2022. There are 191 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 23, 1888, abolitionist Frederick Douglass received one vote from the Kentucky delegation at the Republican convention in Chicago, effectively making him the first Black candidate to have his name placed in nomination for U.S. president. (The nomination went to Benjamin Harrison.)
Also on this date:
In 1860, a congressional resolution authorized creation of the United States Government Printing Office, which opened the following year.
In 1931, aviators Wiley Post and Harold Gatty took off from New York on a round-the-world flight that lasted eight days and 15 hours.
In 1947, the Senate joined the House in overriding President Harry S. Truman’s veto of the Taft-Hartley Act, designed to limit the power of organized labor.
In 1956, Gamal Abdel Nasser was elected president of Egypt.
In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson, Soviet Premier Alexei Kosygin opened a three-day summit at Glassboro State College in New Jersey.
In 1969, Warren E. Burger was sworn in as chief justice of the United States by the man he was succeeding, Earl Warren.
In 1972, President Richard Nixon signed Title IX barring discrimination on the basis of sex for “any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.” (On the same day, Nixon and White House chief of staff H.R. Haldeman discussed using the CIA to obstruct the FBI’s Watergate investigation. Revelation of the tape recording of this conversation sparked Nixon’s resignation in 1974.)
Fun fact
The Summer Solstice happens at the instant the sun is directly over the Tropic of Cancer.
Record setters
The boy band group BTS holds 23 world records, making them one of the most successful bands in the history of Guinness World Records.
Trending words
“Emancipation:” noun; (ih-man-suh-PAY-shun). Definition: The act of freeing someone from the restraint, control or power of another.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Diana Trask is 82. Actor Ted Shackelford is 76. Actor Bryan Brown is 75. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is 74. Actor Jim Metzler is 71. “American Idol” ex-judge Randy Jackson is 66. Actor Frances McDormand is 65. Rock musician Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth) is 60. Writer-director Joss Whedon is 58. R&B singer Chico DeBarge is 52. Actor Selma Blair is 50. Actor Joel Edgerton is 48. Rock singer KT Tunstall is 47. Actor Emmanuelle Vaugier is 46. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 45. Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson is 43. Actor Melissa Rauch is 42. Rock singer Duffy is 38. Country singer Katie Armiger is 31.
