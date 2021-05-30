Today is Sunday, May 30, the 150th day of 2021. There are 215 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 30, 1431, Joan of Arc, condemned as a heretic, was burned at the stake in Rouen, France.
Also on this date:
In 1883, 12 people were trampled to death in a stampede sparked by a rumor that the recently opened Brooklyn Bridge was in danger of collapsing.
In 1922, the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., was dedicated in a ceremony attended by President Warren G. Harding, Chief Justice William Howard Taft and Robert Todd Lincoln.
In 1937, ten people were killed when police fired on steelworkers demonstrating near the Republic Steel plant in South Chicago.
In 1943, during World War II, American troops secured the Aleutian island of Attu from Japanese forces.
In 1971, the American space probe Mariner 9 blasted off from Cape Kennedy on a journey to Mars.
In 1972, three members of the Japanese Red Army opened fire at Lod Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, killing 26 people. Two attackers died; the third was captured.
In 1989, student protesters in Beijing erected a “Goddess of Democracy” statue in Tiananmen Square (the statue was destroyed in the Chinese government’s crackdown).
In 1994, Mormon Church president Ezra Taft Benson died in Salt Lake City at age 94.
In 1996, Britain’s Prince Andrew and the former Sarah Ferguson were granted an uncontested decree ending their 10-year marriage.
Fun fact
Barry Bonds, who also has the most career home runs, set the current single season record of 73 in 2001.
Just for laughs
What’s a foot long and slippery?
A slipper.
Trending words
“Cicada:” noun. Definition: Any of a family (Cicadidae) of homopterous insects which have a stout body, wide blunt head, and large transparent wings and the males of which produce a loud buzzing noise usually by stridulation.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Ruta Lee is 86. Actor Keir Dullea is 85. Rock musician Lenny Davidson (The Dave Clark Five) is 77. Actor Stephen Tobolowsky is 70. Actor Colm Meaney is 68. Actor Ted McGinley is 63 Actor Ralph Carter is 60. Actor Tonya Pinkins is 59. Country singer Wynonna Judd is 57. Rock musician Tom Morello (Audioslave; Rage Against The Machine) is 57. Actor Mark Sheppard is 57. Movie director Antoine Fuqua is 56. Actor John Ross Bowie is 50. Actor Idina Menzel is 50. Rapper Cee Lo Green is 46. Rapper Remy Ma is 41. Actor Blake Bashoff is 40. Christian rock musician James Smith (Underoath) is 39. Actor Javicia Leslie is 34. Actor Jake Short is 24. Actor Sean Giambrone is 22. Actor Jared Gilmore is 21.
