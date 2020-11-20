Today is Friday, Nov. 20, the 325th day of 2020. There are 41 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 20, 2000, lawyers for Al Gore and George W. Bush battled before the Florida Supreme Court over whether the presidential election recount should be allowed to continue.
Also on this date:
In 1620, Peregrine White was born aboard the Mayflower in Massachusetts Bay; he was the first child born of English parents in present-day New England.
In 1945, 22 former Nazi officials went on trial before an international war crimes tribunal in Nuremberg, Germany. (Almost a year later, the International Military Tribune sentenced 12 of the defendants to death; seven received prison sentences ranging from 10 years to life; three were acquitted.)
In 1947, Britain’s future queen, Princess Elizabeth, married Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey.
In 1967, the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population Clock at the Commerce Department ticked past 200 million.
Fun fact
Alligators will give manatees the right of way if they are swimming near each other.
Fitness factoids
1. High blood sugar can damage your heart.
2. Diabetes could be a major risk factor for kidney failure.
3. Increased blood sugar level changes the shape of the eye lens which impairs the ability to see.
Trending words
“Bugbear:” noun; (BUG-bair). Definition: An imaginary goblin or specter used to excite fear, an object or source of dread, or a continuing source of irritation: problem.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Estelle Parsons is 93. Comedian Dick Smothers is 82. President-elect Joe Biden is 78. Singer Norman Greenbaum is 78. Actor Veronica Hamel is 77. Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is 74. Actor Samuel E. Wright is 74. Singer Joe Walsh is 73. Actor Richard Masur is 72. Former national security adviser John Bolton is 72. Former NFL player Mark Gastineau is 64. Pianist Jim Brickman is 59. Actor Ming-Na is 57. Actor Ned Vaughn is 56. Rapper Mike D (The Beastie Boys) is 55. Rapper Sen Dog (Cypress Hill) is 55. Actor Callie Thorne is 51. Actor Sabrina Lloyd is 50. Actor Joel McHale is 49. Actor Marisa Ryan is 46. Country singer Dierks Bentley is 45. Actor Joshua Gomez is 45. Actor Laura Harris is 44. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes is 44. Country singer Josh Turner is 43. Actor Nadine Velazquez is 42. Actor Jacob Pitts is 41. Actor Andrea Riseborough is 39. Actor Jeremy Jordan is 36. Actor Dan Byrd is 35. Actor Ashley Fink is 34. Rock musician Jared Followill (Kings of Leon) is 34. Actor Jaina Lee Ortiz is 34. Actor Cody Linley is 31. Pop musician Michael Clifford (5 Seconds to Summer) is 25.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.