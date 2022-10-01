Today is Saturday, Oct. 1, the 274th day of 2022. There are 91 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 1, 2017, a gunman opened fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay casino hotel in Las Vegas on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans at a concert below, leaving 58 people dead and more than 800 injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history; the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, killed himself before officers arrived.
Also on this date:
In 1908, Henry Ford introduced his Model T automobile to the market.
In 1910, the offices of the Los Angeles Times were destroyed by a bomb explosion and fire; 21 Times employees were killed.
In 1949, Mao Zedong proclaimed the People’s Republic of China during a ceremony in Beijing. ... A 42-day strike by the United Steelworkers of America began over the issue of retirement benefits.
In 1955, the situation comedy “The Honeymooners,” starring Jackie Gleason, Art Carney, Audrey Meadows and Joyce Randolph, premiered on CBS-TV.
In 1957, the motto “In God We Trust” began appearing on U.S. paper currency.
In 1964, the Free Speech Movement began at the University of California, Berkeley.
In 1971, Walt Disney World opened near Orlando, Fla.
Fun fact
Your sense of taste and smell decrease up to 50% during high altitude flights.
They eat what?!
SPAM curds can be found at fairs in Minnesota.
Trending words
“Ritzy:” adjective; (RIT-see). Definition: Things that are fancy or stylish in ways that one might consider impressive or showy.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former President Jimmy Carter is 98. Actor-singer Julie Andrews is 87. Actor Stella Stevens is 84. Rock musician Jerry Martini (Sly and the Family Stone) is 79. Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rod Carew is 77. Jazz musician Dave Holland is 76. Actor Yvette Freeman is 72. Actor Randy Quaid is 72. R&B singer Howard Hewett is 67. Former British Prime Minister Theresa May is 66. Alt-country-rock musician Tim O’Reagan (The Jayhawks) is 64. Singer Youssou N’Dour is 63. Actor Esai Morales is 60. Retired MLB All-Star Mark McGwire is 59. Actor Christopher Titus is 58. Actor-model Cindy Margolis is 57. Producer John Ridley is 57. Rock singer-musician Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra) is 54. Actor Zach Galifianakis is 53. Singer Keith Duffy is 48. Actor Sherri Saum is 48. Actor Katie Aselton is 44. Actor Sarah Drew is 42. Actor Carly Hughes is 40. Actor-comedian Beck Bennett is 38. Actor Jurnee Smollett is 36. Actor Brie Larson is 33. Boston Red Sox infielder Xander Bogaerts is 30. Singer/songwriter Jade Bird is 25. Actor Priah Ferguson is 16. Actor Jack Stanton is 14.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
