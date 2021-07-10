Today is Saturday, July 10, the 191st day of 2021. There are 174 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 10, 1991, Boris N. Yeltsin took the oath of office as the first elected president of the Russian republic. ... President George H.W. Bush lifted economic sanctions against South Africa.
Also on this date:
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson personally delivered the Treaty of Versailles (to the Senate and urged its ratification. (However, the Senate rejected it.)
In 1925, jury selection took place in Dayton, Tenn., in the trial of John T. Scopes, charged with violating the law by teaching Darwin’s Theory of Evolution. (Scopes was convicted and fined, but the verdict was overturned on a technicality.)
In 1943, during World War II, U.S. and British forces invaded Sicily.
In 1951, armistice talks aimed at ending the Korean War began at Kaesong.
In 1985, the Greenpeace protest ship Rainbow Warrior was sunk with explosives in Auckland, New Zealand, by French intelligence agents; one activist was killed.
Fun fact
Climate scientists say around 10 percent of the world’s land surface and approximately seven percent of its oceans are covered by ice.
They eat what?!
Alpaca meat is a fairly common part of cuisine especially in Peru.
Trending words
“Aleatory:” adjective; (AY-lee-uh-tor-ee). Definition: Depending on an uncertain event or contingency as to both profit and loss; relating to luck and especially to bad luck, or characterized by chance or indeterminate elements: aleatoric.
Today’s birthdays
