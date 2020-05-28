Today is Thursday, May 28, the 149th day of 2020. There are 217 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 28, 1912, the Senate Commerce Committee issued its report on the Titanic disaster that cited a “state of absolute unpreparedness,” improperly tested safety equipment and an “indifference to danger” as some of the causes of an “unnecessary tragedy.”
Also on this date:
In 1863, the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment, made up of freed blacks, left Boston to fight for the Union in the Civil War.
In 1918, American troops fought their first major battle during World War I as they launched an offensive against the German-held French village of Cantigny. The Americans succeeded in capturing the village.
In 1940, during World War II, the Belgian army surrendered to invading German forces.
In 1957, National League owners gave permission for the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Giants to move to Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Fun fact
Statistically speaking, the most dangerous job in America is president. Roughly 9 percent have been killed while in office.
Record setters
The newest recognized breed of domestic cat is the Selkirk rex, also known as the poodle cat, on account of its thick curly fur which is composed of three separate layers. It arose from a spontaneous genetic mutation originating in Montana in 1987. In 2013, it was officially recognized as a genetically distinct line by the University of Veterinary Medicine.
— Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Neoteric:” adjective; (nee-uh-TAIR-ik). Definition: recent in origin
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Carroll Baker is 89. Producer-director Irwin Winkler is 89. Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry West is 82. Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani is 76. Singer Gladys Knight is 76. Singer Billy Vera is 76. Singer John Fogerty (Creedance Clearwater Revival) is 75. Country musician Jerry Douglas is 64. Actor Louis Mustillo is 62. Former governor and U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., is 60. Country singer Phil Vassar is 56. Actress Christa Miller is 56. Singer-musician Chris Ballew (Presidents of the USA) is 55. Rapper Chubb Rock is 52. Singer Kylie Minogue is 52. Actor Justin Kirk is 51. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is 49. Olympic gold medal figure skater Ekaterina Gordeeva is 49. Television personality Elisabeth Hasselbeck is 43. R&B singer Jaheim is 43. Actor Jake Johnson is 42. Actor Jesse Bradford is 41. Actress Monica Keena is 41. Actress Alexa Davalos is 38. Actress Megalyn Echikunwoke is 38. Pop singer Colbie Caillat is 35. Actress Carey Mulligan is 35. Actor Joseph Cross is 34. Chicago Cubs pitcher Craig Kimbrel is 32.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.