Today is Friday, Nov. 19, the 323rd day of 2021. There are 42 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 19, 1969, Apollo 12 astronauts Charles Conrad and Alan Bean made the second manned landing on the moon.
Also on this date:
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln dedicated a national cemetery at the site of the Civil War battlefield of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania.
In 1919, the Senate rejected the Treaty of Versailles by a vote of 55 in favor, 39 against, short of the two-thirds majority needed for ratification.
In 1942, during World War II, Russian forces launched their winter offensive against the Germans along the Don front.
In 1997, Iowa seamstress Bobbi McCaughey gave birth to the world’s first set of surviving septuplets, four boys and three girls.
Fun fact
There are around 393 species of parrots.
Fitness factoids
1. Left-handed people have larger corpus callosums, which link the brain’s hemispheres and make memories clearer in the mind.
2. A study published in Brain and Cognition discovered that, for each hour a person between the ages of 40 and 59 spends watching TV, their risk of developing Alzheimer’s increases by 1.3 percent.
3. Studies find taking a quick nap after learning something can help you retain new information.
Trending words
“Facetious:” adjective; (fuh-SEE-shuss). Definition: Joking, often inappropriately, or meant to be humorous or funny.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
