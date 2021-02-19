Today is Friday, Feb. 19, the 50th day of 2021. There are 315 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 19, 1942, during World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which paved the way for the relocation and internment of people of Japanese ancestry, including U.S.-born citizens. Imperial Japanese warplanes raided the Australian city of Darwin; at least 243 people were killed.
Also on this date:
In 1807, former Vice President Aaron Burr, accused of treason, was arrested in the Mississippi Territory, in present-day Alabama. (Burr was acquitted at trial.)
In 1945, Operation Detachment began during World War II as some 30,000 U.S. Marines began landing on Iwo Jima, where they commenced a successful monthlong battle to seize control of the island from Japanese forces.
In 1968, the children’s program “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” created by and starring Fred Rogers, made its network debut on National Educational Television, a forerunner of PBS, beginning a 31-season run.
Fun fact
A Greenland shark has lived at least 272 years, making the species the longest-lived vertebrate in the world.
Fitness factoids
1. Yoga improves strength, balance and flexibility.
2. Yoga helps with back pain relief.
3. Gentle yoga has been shown to ease some of the discomfort of tender, swollen joints for people with arthritis, according to a Johns Hopkins review of 11 recent studies.
Trending words
“Toady:” noun; (TOH-dee). Definition: One who flatters in the hope of gaining favors: sycophant.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Smokey Robinson is 81. Actor Carlin Glynn is 81. Former Sony Corp. Chairman Howard Stringer is 79. Singer Lou Christie is 78. Actor Michael Nader is 76. Rock musician Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath, Heaven and Hell) is 73. Actor Stephen Nichols is 70. Author Amy Tan is 69. Actor Jeff Daniels is 66. Rock singer-musician Dave Wakeling is 65. Talk show host Lorianne Crook is 64. Actor Ray Winstone is 64. Actor Leslie David Baker is 63. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is 62. Britain’s Prince Andrew is 61. Tennis Hall of Famer Hana Mandlikova is 59. Singer Seal is 58. Actor Jessica Tuck is 58. Country musician Ralph McCauley (Wild Horses) is 57. Rock musician Jon Fishman (Phish) is 56. Actor Justine Bateman is 55. Actor Benicio Del Toro is 54. Actor Bellamy Young is 51. Rock musician Daniel Adair is 46. Pop singer-actor Haylie Duff is 36. Actor Arielle Kebbel is 36. Actor Luke Pasqualino is 31. Actor Victoria Justice is 28. Actor David Mazouz (“Gotham”) is 20. Actor Millie Bobby Brown is 17.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.