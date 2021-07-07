Today is Wednesday, July 7, the 188th day of 2021. There are 177 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 7, 1981, President Ronald Reagan announced he was nominating Arizona Judge Sandra Day O’Connor to become the first female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Also on this date:
In 1865, four people were hanged in Washington, D.C. for conspiring with John Wilkes Booth to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln: Lewis Powell (aka Lewis Payne), David Herold, George Atzerodt and Mary Surratt, the first woman to be executed by the federal government.
In 1898, the United States annexed Hawaii.
In 1919, the first Transcontinental Motor Convoy, in which a U.S. Army convoy of motorized vehicles crossed the United States, departed Washington, D.C. (The trip ended in San Francisco on Sept. 6, 1919.)
In 1946, Jimmy Carter, 21, married Rosalynn Smith, 18, in Plains, Ga.
In 1948, six female U.S. Navy reservists became the first women to be sworn in to the regular Navy.
In 1954, Elvis Presley made his radio debut as Memphis, Tenn., station WHBQ played his first recording for Sun Records, “That’s All Right.”
In 1976, the United States Military Academy at West Point included female cadets for the first time as 119 women joined the Class of 1980.
Fun fact
70 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered in water.
That’s punny
Why are elevator jokes so good?
Because they work on many levels.
Trending words
“Deter:” verb; (dih-TER). Definition: To turn aside, discourage, or prevent from acting: inhibit.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Musician-conductor Doc Severinsen is 94. Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough is 88. Rock star Ringo Starr is 81. Comedian Bill Oddie is 80. Singer-musician Warren Entner (The Grass Roots) is 78. Actor Joe Spano is 75. Pop singer David Hodo (The Village People) is 74. Country singer Linda Williams is 74. Actor Shelley Duvall is 72. Actor Roz Ryan is 70. Actor Billy Campbell is 62. Rock musician Mark White (Spin Doctors) is 59. Singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard is 58. Actor-comedian Jim Gaffigan is 55. R&B musician Ricky Kinchen (Mint Condition) is 55. Actor Amy Carlson is 53. Actor Jorja Fox is 53. Actor Cree Summer is 52. Actor Robin Weigert is 52. Actor Kirsten Vangsness is 49. Actor Troy Garity is 48. Actor Berenice Bejo is 45. Actor Hamish Linklater is 45. Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Michelle Kwan is 41. Rapper Cassidy is 39. Country singer Gabbie Nolen is 39. Actor Ross Malinger is 37. Actor-comedian Luke Null (“Saturday Night Live”) is 31. Pop singer Ally Hernandez (Fifth Harmony) (“The X Factor”) is 28. Pop musician Ashton Irwin (5 Seconds to Summer) is 27. Country singer Maddie Marlow (Maddie and Tae) is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.