Today is Sunday, Dec. 13, the 348th day of 2020. There are 18 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 13, 2000, Republican George W. Bush claimed the presidency a day after the U.S. Supreme Court shut down further recounts of disputed ballots in Florida; Democrat Al Gore conceded, delivering a call for national unity.
Also on this date:
In 1769, Dartmouth College in New Hampshire received its charter.
In 1918, President Woodrow Wilson arrived in France, becoming the first chief executive to visit Europe while in office.
In 1978, the Philadelphia Mint began stamping the Susan B. Anthony dollar, which went into circulation the following July.
In 1981, authorities in Poland imposed martial law in a crackdown on the Solidarity labor movement. (Martial law formally ended in 1983.)
In 1993, the space shuttle Endeavour returned from its mission to repair the Hubble Space Telescope.
Fun fact
In 2017, individual Americans gave more than $300 billion to charity — more than three times the amount given by corporations and foundations combined.
Just for laughs
Which is faster, hot or cold? Hot, because you can catch a cold.
Trending words
“Contraband:” noun; (KAHN-truh-band). Definition: Legal or prohibited traffic in goods, or smuggling; goods or merchandise whose importation, exportation, or possession is forbidden: smuggled goods.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Secretary of State George P. Shultz is 100. Actor-comedian Dick Van Dyke is 95. Actor Christopher Plummer is 91. Country singer Buck White is 90. Music/film producer Lou Adler is 87. Singer John Davidson is 79. Actor Kathy Garver (“Family Affair”) is 75. Singer Ted Nugent is 72. Rock musician Jeff “Skunk” Baxter is 72. Actor Robert Lindsay is 71. Country singer-musician Randy Owen is 71. Actor Wendie Malick is 70. Former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is 70. Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is 67. Country singer John Anderson is 66. Singer-songwriter Steve Forbert is 66. Singer-actor Morris Day is 64. Actor Steve Buscemi is 63. Actor Johnny Whitaker (“Family Affair”) is 61. Rock musician John Munson (Semisonic; Twilight Hours) is 58. Actor-reality TV star NeNe Leakes is 54. Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx is 53. Actor Lusia Strus is 53. Actor Bart Johnson is 50. Actor Jeffrey Pierce is 49. TV personality Debbie Matenopoulos is 46. Rock singer-musician Thomas Delonge is 45. Actor James Kyson Lee is 45. Actor Kimee Balmilero (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 41. Actor Chelsea Hertford is 39. Rock singer Amy Lee (Evanescence) is 39. Actor Michael Socha is 33. Singer Taylor Swift is 31. Actor Maisy Stella is 17.
