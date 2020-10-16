Today is Friday, Oct. 16, the 290th day of 2020. There are 76 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 16, 1968, American athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos sparked controversy at the Mexico City Olympics by giving “Black power” salutes during a victory ceremony after they’d won gold and bronze medals in the 200-meter race.
Also on this date:
In 1793, during the French Revolution, Marie Antoinette, the queen of France, was beheaded.
In 1901, Booker T. Washington dined at the White House as the guest of President Theodore Roosevelt, whose invitation to the Black educator sparked controversy.
In 1916, Planned Parenthood had its beginnings as Margaret Sanger and her sister, Ethel Byrne, opened the first birth control clinic in Brooklyn, N.Y. (The clinic ended up being raided by police and Sanger was arrested.)
Fun fact
On Venus, it takes a whopping 243.025 Earth days for the planet to rotate once on its axis — which is the longest rotational period of any planet in the Solar System.
Fitness factoids
1. The United States walks the least of any industrialized nation, with the average American taking just 5,117 steps per day.
2. The average Australian takes 9, 695 steps per day (just a few short of the ideal 10,000).
3. The average Japanese takes 7,168.
(Data from 2016, factretriever.com)
Trending words
“Stare decisis:” noun. Definition: A doctrine or policy of following rules or principles laid down in previous judicial decisions unless they contravene the ordinary principles of justice.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Angela Lansbury is 95. Actor Peter Bowles is 84. Actor-producer Tony Anthony is 83. Actor Barry Corbin is 80. Sportscaster Tim McCarver is 79. Rock musician C.F. Turner (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 77. Actor Suzanne Somers is 74. Rock singer-musician Bob Weir is 73. Producer-director David Zucker is 73. Actor Daniel Gerroll is 69. Actor Morgan Stevens is 69. Actor Martha Smith is 68. Comedian-actor Andy Kindler is 64. Actor-director Tim Robbins is 62. Actor-musician Gary Kemp is 61. Singer-musician Bob Mould is 60. Actor Randy Vasquez is 59. Movie director Kenneth Lonergan is 58. Actor Christian Stolte is 58. Actor Todd Stashwick is 52. Actor Terri J. Vaughn is 51. Singer Wendy Wilson (Wilson Phillips) is 51. Rapper B-Rock (B-Rock and the Bizz) is 49. Rock singer Chad Gray (Mudvayne) is 49. Actor Paul Sparks is 49. Actor Kellie Martin is 45. Singer John Mayer is 43. Actor Jeremy Jackson is 40. Actor Caterina Scorsone is 40. Actor Brea Grant is 39. Actor Kyler Pettis is 28. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is 28. Tennis star Naomi Osaka is 23.
