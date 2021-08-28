Today is Saturday, Aug. 28, the 240th day of 2021. There are 125 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 28, 1963, more than 200,000 people listened as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Also on this date:
In 1941, Japan’s ambassador to the U.S., Kichisaburo Nomura, presented a note to President Franklin D. Roosevelt from Japan’s prime minister, Prince Fumimaro Konoye, expressing a desire for improved relations.
In 1964, two days of race-related rioting erupted in North Philadelphia over a false rumor that white police officers had beaten to death a pregnant Black woman.
In 1968, police and anti-war demonstrators clashed in the streets of Chicago as the Democratic National Convention nominated Hubert H. Humphrey for president.
In 1996, the troubled 15-year marriage of Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana officially ended with the issuing of a divorce decree.
Fun fact
Pygmy marmosets, the world’s smallest monkeys, are around five inches long and weigh about four ounces at adulthood.
They eat what?!
Sea urchin is a delicacy in Japan; it is served raw as sashimi or in sushi.
Trending words
“Amenable:” adjective; (uh-MEE-nuh-bul). Definition: Willing to agree to or accept something that is wanted or asked for.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Sonny Shroyer is 86. Actor Marla Adams is 83. Actor Ken Jenkins is 81. Former Defense Secretary William S. Cohen is 81. Actor David Soul is 78. Former MLB manager and player Lou Piniella is 78. Actor Barbara Bach is 75. Actor Debra Mooney is 74. Singer Wayne Osmond (The Osmonds) is 70. Actor Daniel Stern is 64. Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton is 63. Actor John Allen Nelson is 62. Actor Emma Samms is 61. Actor Jennifer Coolidge is 60. Movie director David Fincher is 59. Actor Amanda Tapping is 56. Country singer Shania Twain is 56. Actor Billy Boyd is 53. Actor Jack Black is 52. Actor Jason Priestley is 52. Actor Daniel Goddard (“The Young and the Restless”) is 50. Olympic gold medal swimmer Janet Evans is 50. Actor J. August Richards is 48. Rock singer-musician Max Collins (Eve 6) is 43. Actor Carly Pope is 41. Country singer Jake Owen is 40. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 39. Actor Alfonso Herrera is 38. Actor Sarah Roemer is 37. Actor Armie Hammer is 35. Rock singer Florence Welch (Florence and the Machine) is 35. Actor Shalita Grant is 33. Country-pop singer Cassadee Pope (“The Voice”) is 32. Actor Katie Findlay is 31. Actor/singer Samuel Larsen is 30. Actor Kyle Massey is 30. Actor Quvenzhane Wallis is 18. Reality TV star Alana Thompson, AKA “Honey Boo Boo,” is 16.
The Edge is comiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.